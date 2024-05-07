Dhaka, all other divisions brace for rainfall

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted rain or thundershowers in all eight divisions in the next 24 hours, commencing 9am today (7 May).

"Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Rangpur division with hails at isolated places in next 24 hours as of 9am tomorrow," BMD said in its weather bulletin.

Besides, the mild heatwave that has been sweeping over the districts of Gopalganj, Jashore, and Chuadanga may abate.

Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature yesterday was 37.6 degrees Celsius in Jashore, and the minimum temperature today was 18.8 degrees Celsius in Bandarban.

The highest rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6am today was recorded in Feni with 130mm, while 118 mm were recorded in Chattogram.

The sun sets at 6:20pm today and rises at 5:19am tomorrow in the capital.

Severe heatwave affected Khulna witnesses heavy rains, Rajshahi sees little rains

Almost all of Bangladesh witnessed much-needed rainfall for two consecutive days, bringing respite from the deadly heatwave that has gripped the country since 1 April.

"Khulna and Rajshahi divisions bore the brunt of the heatwave as maximum temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius were recorded in most weather stations at the beginning of last month," Bazlur Rashid, meteorologist at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) told BSS today.

"Finally, Khulna division recorded heavy rainfall since yesterday afternoon while another hardest-hit Rajshahi region received little rainfall," the meteorologist forecasted rainfall is likely to occur in Rashahi and Khulna divisions.

Bazalur said Dhaka city and its adjacent districts recorded significant rainfall while Chattagram and its adjacent districts saw rainfall with thunderstorms (locally called Kalboishakhi) since yesterday afternoon and last night.

The BMD meteorologist said much of the northeastern and central and southeastern parts of Bangladesh witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall with thunderstorms resulting in cool weather across the country.

Rainfall of last two days has brought much needed relief bringing down average temperature by three to four degrees Celsius across the country, Monwar said adding mercury has dipped significantly at some weather stations up to six degrees Celsius meaning very cool weather is prevailing almost entire country.

Unlike April, residents will get respite from blistering heatwaves throughout the month of May as mercury will maintain a tolerable temperature with the impact of rainfall and thunderstorms, the BMD meteorologist added.

According to the weather bulletin issued by BMD on 6 May, the Met Office recorded 36mm rainfall in Dhaka, 37.8mm at Faridpur, 36.8mm at Madaripur, 37mm at Gopalganj, 32mm at Nikli.

The bulletin added that the country's highest rainfall was recorded in Srimangal, with 124mm, while 37mm was recorded in Chattogram, 60mm in Rangamati, 28mm in Feni, 17mm in Cox's Bazar, and 22mm in Bandarban.

Meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain after mid-May, mild to moderate heatwave will sweep some regions including Khulna and Rajshahi and "We are expecting Bangladesh will not face deadly heatwave like the month of April."

BMD meteorologist Dr Abul Kalam Mallik said the northeastern, central parts, including Sylhet division and some parts of Mymensingh and Dhaka division, are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall next week simultaneously south-western and north-western regions will witness rainfall with thunderstorms.

He suggested avoiding outdoor activities during hailstorms, as the intensity of hailstorms is increasing accompanied by frequent lightning impacted by climate change, which is largely responsible for casualties.

The BMD official said the country witnessed the longest duration of the heatwave for the past 34 days since 1 April, and the Met Office warned the phenomenon would continue throughout the next month.

"But unlike the previous heatwaves, this year it spread all over the country," he added.

For the first time, meteorologists acknowledged that climate change caused the erratic weather pattern with gradually expanding areas of heatwave, joining the voices of climate experts and activists.

On April 26, Bangladesh set an all-time heatwave record, as the Met Office recorded 24 days of unusual heat during the current month of April, surpassing the previous 23 days of heatwave in 2019, Mallik said.

"Twenty-three days of heatwaves were logged during two months of April and May in 2019, which were considered the prolonged heatwaves in the history of the country. But the April alone crossed the grim milestone setting new record of heatwave days," he added.

Explaining the three key indexes of hot weather -- heatwave, severe heatwave and very severe heatwave, the BMD meteorologist said, "We consider temperatures above 36 degrees Celsius for at least two consecutive days as heatwaves while temperatures between 40 degrees and 42 degrees is severe heatwaves and temperatures of above 42 degrees Celsius as very severe heatwaves."

"Since the 90s, days of heatwave have been increasing alarmingly in Bangladesh giving a clear signal that the country may face prolonged heatwaves . . . Simultaneously heatwaves are spreading across the country," Mallik added.

"Once heatwaves were confined in the western, northern and central parts of Bangladesh. But this year the entire country is witnessing heatwaves. It means weather pattern in Bangladesh has changed drastically extending heatwave coverage areas with its intensity," he added.

DGHS launches national guideline on heat-related illnesses

On 5 May (Sunday), the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Bangladesh, with UNICEF's support, launched the National Guidelines on Heat-Related Illnesses to protect children and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women from heat-related health risks, a press release of UNICEF said.

This event marks a critical step in keeping children safe as Bangladesh is increasingly buffeted by the impacts of climate change. In alignment with UNICEF's Healthy Environments for Healthy Children global program framework, launched in 2021, the National Guidelines, jointly developed by DGHS with UNICEF support, underscore the importance of a primary healthcare approach in protecting vulnerable populations from the adverse effects of climate change.

These National Guidelines, developed in collaboration with experts from health and other sectors, provide a comprehensive framework for responding effectively to heat-related health risks.