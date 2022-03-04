Study In India organises educational meets in Dhaka, Chattogram

Study In India, a concern of the Indian Ministry of Education, is organising separate education meets in Dhaka and Chattogram for Bangladeshi students interested in pursuing higher education abroad.

Students will have the opportunity to directly communicate and consult with the visiting team of representatives from various educational institutions in India.

Speakers at a press conference on Thursday (3 March) at a city hotel informed that "Study In India" will hold a two-day-long education meet in Dhaka on 4-5 March at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel and a day-long meet in Chattogram on Monday (7 March) at the Radisson Bay View Chattogram to facilitate students from Bangladesh to come and experience the best of academic learning in the top institutions in India, reads a press release.

Sandeep Goel, head of the department of Study in India; Ashutosh Kumar, Anshul Gupta, and Subarna Poddar, of Study in India, among others, graced the press meeting.

They also informed that aspirant students will get a chance to learn more about the programmes and offerings of the top 18 Indian institutes.

Besides, they can also have one-to-one counseling meetings in one of the world's largest education forums and experience the land's diversified culture and heritage during the events, the release added.

For more information about the flagship programme of Ministry of Education (MoE), India, students are requested to visit the Study In India website (www.studyinindia.gov.in).

Students can also get their queries addressed on Study In India's toll-free number: +91120-6565065 or write to us at help.studyinindia@gov.in.