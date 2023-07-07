Study in India Expo 2023 begins in Chattogram

The Study in India Expo 2023, one of the most popular education show series focusing on Indian education, is taking place from 7 to 15 July in four different divisional cities of Bangladesh.

The expo began on Friday (7 July) at the Peninsula in Chattogram, and it will continue till 8 July there. It will be followed by Dhaka on 10-11 July at Jamuna Future Park; Khulna on 13 July at Hotel City Inn; and Rajshahi on 15 July at Garden River View Hotel, reads a press release.

The four-city expo, organised by Afairs Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd, will showcase over 25 highly-ranked universities and colleges from different parts of India.

Representatives from these institutions will provide counselling to students, assisting them in choosing the right courses and offering updated and accurate information regarding admissions.

The Study in India Expo will offer students a unique opportunity to make on-the-spot applications to the universities or colleges of their choice and secure up to 100% merit-based scholarships.

The expo attracts thousands of students every year because they find a broad choice of Indian universities and a wide range of traditional and new-age courses all in one place.

Participating institutions will offer popular courses such as Computer Science, Mechanical & Civil Engineering, BBA, MBA, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Hotel Management and Tourism Management.

Some of the participating institutions are Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Sharda University, Lovely Professional University, Chandigarh University, Amity University, SRM University, Manav Rachna University, KIIT University, BMS College of Engineering, PDEU, MIT World Peace University, Mody University, AIMS Bangalore, CV Raman University, Aditya Group of Institutions, Pimpri Chinchwad University and many more.

The entry to the expo is free of cost. Students and parents may register at https://studyinindiaexpo.com/bangladesh/.