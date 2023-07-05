Study in India Expo 2023 brings India's finest universities to 4 local cities

Corporates

Press Release
05 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:17 pm

Related News

Study in India Expo 2023 brings India's finest universities to 4 local cities

Press Release
05 July, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:17 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Study in India Expo, one of the most popular education show series in Bangladesh on Indian education, will take place in Chattogram on 7-8 July at The Peninsula, followed by Dhaka on 10-11July at Jamuna Future Park, Khulna on 13 July at Hotel City Inn and Rajshahi on 15 July at Garden River View Hotel.

The expo is organised by AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd.

The four-city expo will showcase 25+ India's highly ranked universities and colleges from different parts of the country, reads a press release.

The officials of the institutions will be counselling students by providing assistance in choosing the right course and sharing the updated and accurate information related to admissions.

Study in India Expo will provide students with a unique opportunity of making on-spot applications to the university or college of their choice and avail up to 100% merit-based scholarships.

"Study in India Expo" attracts thousands of students every year because they find broad choice of Indian universities and wide range of traditional to new-age courses, all at one place at the expo. Some of the popular courses like Computer Science, Mechanical & Civil Engineering, BBA, MBA, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Hotel Management, Tourism Management will be offered by the participating institutions, adds the release.

There is a constant increase in number of students travelling from Bangladesh to India for their higher education. Some of the top reasons why Bangladeshi students choose to study in India are – quality education, academic diversity, affordable tuition fees, scholarships and financial aids, cultural similarities, proximity and connectivity and career opportunities.

It signifies the fact that in the past two decades, with regular political exchanges, growing trade and investment, India's ties with Bangladesh have evolved further into a comprehensive partnership including education.

Some of the participating institutions are Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Sharda University, Lovely Professional University, Chandigarh University, Amity University, SRM University, Manav Rachna University, KIIT University, BMS College of Engineering, PDEU, MIT World Peace University, Mody University, AIMS Bangalore, CV Raman University, Aditya Group of Institutions, Pimpri Chinchwad University and many more.

"Highlighting the strengths of Indian Higher Education is a key objective of the expo. Study in India Expo is not just considered as a platform for student's enrolment for Indian universities and colleges, but also as a powerful platform for insightful learning, academic partnership, collaboration between the Indian and local institutions abroad. We aim to make the process of admissions easy, while sharing quick access from the right source of information for students," said Sanjeev Bolia, founder and managing director, AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media.

"A large number of people over the world, believe that if education is power, then Indian education empowers," remarks Ritesh Jaiswal, director, AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd.

With so many Indians making it big globally in different spheres, Indian education has become not just acceptable, respectable but also valuable and synonymous with success, he added.

Students who are undergraduates, postgraduates or even working professionals are eligible to attend the Study in India Expo to discover the best of Indian higher education under one roof, apply and get amazing scholarships.

The entry to the expo is free of cost.

Students and Parents may register at https://studyinindiaexpo.com/bangladesh/

Education

Study in India / Expo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

8h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

2h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

1h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake