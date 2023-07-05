Study in India Expo 2023 brings India's finest universities to 4 local cities

Study in India Expo, one of the most popular education show series in Bangladesh on Indian education, will take place in Chattogram on 7-8 July at The Peninsula, followed by Dhaka on 10-11July at Jamuna Future Park, Khulna on 13 July at Hotel City Inn and Rajshahi on 15 July at Garden River View Hotel.

The expo is organised by AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd.

The four-city expo will showcase 25+ India's highly ranked universities and colleges from different parts of the country, reads a press release.

The officials of the institutions will be counselling students by providing assistance in choosing the right course and sharing the updated and accurate information related to admissions.

Study in India Expo will provide students with a unique opportunity of making on-spot applications to the university or college of their choice and avail up to 100% merit-based scholarships.

"Study in India Expo" attracts thousands of students every year because they find broad choice of Indian universities and wide range of traditional to new-age courses, all at one place at the expo. Some of the popular courses like Computer Science, Mechanical & Civil Engineering, BBA, MBA, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cloud Computing, Hotel Management, Tourism Management will be offered by the participating institutions, adds the release.

There is a constant increase in number of students travelling from Bangladesh to India for their higher education. Some of the top reasons why Bangladeshi students choose to study in India are – quality education, academic diversity, affordable tuition fees, scholarships and financial aids, cultural similarities, proximity and connectivity and career opportunities.

It signifies the fact that in the past two decades, with regular political exchanges, growing trade and investment, India's ties with Bangladesh have evolved further into a comprehensive partnership including education.

Some of the participating institutions are Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Sharda University, Lovely Professional University, Chandigarh University, Amity University, SRM University, Manav Rachna University, KIIT University, BMS College of Engineering, PDEU, MIT World Peace University, Mody University, AIMS Bangalore, CV Raman University, Aditya Group of Institutions, Pimpri Chinchwad University and many more.

"Highlighting the strengths of Indian Higher Education is a key objective of the expo. Study in India Expo is not just considered as a platform for student's enrolment for Indian universities and colleges, but also as a powerful platform for insightful learning, academic partnership, collaboration between the Indian and local institutions abroad. We aim to make the process of admissions easy, while sharing quick access from the right source of information for students," said Sanjeev Bolia, founder and managing director, AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media.

"A large number of people over the world, believe that if education is power, then Indian education empowers," remarks Ritesh Jaiswal, director, AFAIRS Exhibitions & Media Pvt Ltd.

With so many Indians making it big globally in different spheres, Indian education has become not just acceptable, respectable but also valuable and synonymous with success, he added.

Students who are undergraduates, postgraduates or even working professionals are eligible to attend the Study in India Expo to discover the best of Indian higher education under one roof, apply and get amazing scholarships.

The entry to the expo is free of cost.

Students and Parents may register at https://studyinindiaexpo.com/bangladesh/