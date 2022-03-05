Study in India hosts education meets in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Ministry of Education India's concern, Study in India, organised a two day "Education Meet" in Dhaka on 4-5 March and another is scheduled to be held in Chattogram on 6 March.

Twenty-two universities from all over India will participate in the event and showcase their programs, facilities for international students, and scholarship opportunities, said a press release.

A press conference was held at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in this regard on Thursday (3 March).

Sandeep Goel, head of the Department of Study in India, Ashutosh Kumar, Anshul and Subarna Poddar of Study in India, among others, were present at the press meet.

Speakers at the press meet said that, Study In India will hold a two-day-long education meet in Dhaka on 4-5 March at the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel and a day-long meet in Chattogram on 7 March at the Radisson Bay View Chittagong to facilitate students from Bangladesh to come and experience the best of academic learning in the top institutions in India.

Students can look at, apply to, and learn about top Indian universities that offer globally recognized degrees in more than 2,600 different fields, including engineering, business, management, photonics, pharmacy, law, commerce, humanities, and courses at different levels like Diploma, UG, PG, Masters, and Ph.D.

Under the Study In India programme, 1,50,000 seats and 90,000+ tuition fee waivers in the range of 100%, 50%, and 25% are available for international students.

Aspirant students will also get a chance to learn more about the programs and offerings of the top 18 Indian institutes, attend one-on-one counseling meetings in one of the world's largest education forums, and experience the land of diversified culture and heritage during the events.

For more information about the flagship project of the Ministry of Education (MoE), India, visit the Study In India website (www.studyinindia.gov.in). Students can also get their queries addressed on Study In India's toll-free number: +91 120-6565065.

Study in India / education meets

