SBAC Bank signs participation agreement with BB

SBAC Bank PLC has signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank (BB) for a credit guarantee facility at Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank recently.

Habibur Rahman, managing director and CEO of SBAC Bank, and Nahid Rahman, director of the Credit Guarantee Department of BB, signed the agreement in the presence of Nurun Nahar, deputy governor of BB, reads a press release.

Mohammad Jamal Uddin, executive director of BB; Md Abdul Manan, EVP & head of Credit of SBAC Bank and senior officials from both institutions were also present.

This facility will support women entrepreneurs in small enterprises and the agro-processing industry under a central bank refinance scheme.

