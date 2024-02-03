SBAC Bank Business Conference 2024 held today

Abu Zafar Mohammod Shofiuddin Shamim MP, Chairman of SBAC Bank PLC. inaugurated Annual Business Development Conference 2024 as chief guest at Radisson Blu Hotel in the city of Dhaka on Saturday February 3, 2024.

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank presided over the conference.

Among others, Bank's Director Abdul Kadir Molla, Mohammad Nazmul Haque, Shohel Ahmed, Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Independent Director Professor Md. Moqbul Hossain Bhuiyan & Ziaur Rahman Zia FCA, Bank's Additional Managing Director Md. Nurul Azim, Deputy Managing Director Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan & A. K. M. Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury and all divisional heads and Branch & Sub-Branch Managers of the Bank participated at the Conference.