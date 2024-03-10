SBAC Bank opens its sub-branch at Boteshwar in Sylhet

SBAC Bank PLC. opened its Sub-Branch at Boteshwar in Sylhet on Sunday March 10, 2024.

Mr. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of SBAC Bank, inaugurated the Sub-Branch as chief guest. Mr. Ashfaque Ahmed, Chairman of Sylhet Sadar Upazila Parishad, Mr. Tahmina Ahmed, President of Sylhet Chamber of Commerce and Industries were present as special guests.

Among others, Mr. Mohammad Shafiul Azam, SVP & Head of Digital Banking Division, Mr. Zabed Emdad Chowdhury, FVP & Manager of Sylhet Branch, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Basit, FVP & Manager of Islampur Branch along with prominent businessmen & dignitaries were present on the ceremony. Mr. Matiul Bari Chowdhury, Incharge of the Sub-Branch voted for thanks.

