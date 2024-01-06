JaPa co-chair Ruhul Amin allowed to sell all 33 lakh SBAC Bank shares

Stocks

Rafiqul Islam
06 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

JaPa co-chair Ruhul Amin allowed to sell all 33 lakh SBAC Bank shares

He is also participating in the national elections from Patuakhali-1 as a nominated candidate of the JaPa.

Rafiqul Islam
06 January, 2024, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 10:24 pm

The securities regulator has allowed ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader—co-chairman of the Jatiyo Party (JaPa)—to sell his entire holding of 33.33 lakh or 0.48% shares at the South Bangla Agricultural and Commerce (SBAC) Bank.

He is also participating in the national elections from Patuakhali-1 as a nominated candidate of the JaPa.

At market price, the value of the said stake that is to be sold through the block market, is nearly Tk3.5 crore at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). On 4 January, each SBAC Bank share closed at Tk10.5 on the Dhaka bourse.

The lock-in period for Ruhul Amin's shares at SBAC Bank was three years, which is scheduled to expire on 10 August this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), based on Ruhul Amin's reapplication to sell the shares, provided a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the stake sale to the bank's shareholders other than sponsor-directors before the lock-in period expiry.

After the stake transfer completion, the shares will stay locked in for the rest of the lock-in period in the new beneficiary owners' (BO) account. No margin loan will be allowed on these shares until lock-in period expiry.

The shares will not be allowed for lien, mortgage and pledge to any financial institution against loan until expiry of lock-in period.

When The Business Standard tried to reach Ruhul Amin for a comment, the call was answered by someone else who informed that the JaPa co-chair was occupied with election campaigns in Patuakhali and therefore unavailable to take the call.

South Bangla Agricultural and Commerce Bank got listed on the stock market in 2021. The bank raised Tk100 crore from the stock market. In 2022, the bank made a profit of Tk58.96cr, and paid a 3.5% cash dividend to its shareholders.

SBAC Bank / Ruhul Amin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

5h | Features
Whether a city will be liveable or not depends on many things, investing in city planning being one of them. Photo: TBS

Dhaka: Paying high to live in an unliveable city

15h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Aroyee: Fineness from farm to plate - with finesse

11h | Food
In an era when fountain pens are forgotten, Mostofa clings to their legacy at his small store in the Baitul Mukarram Mosque Market in Dhaka. Photo: Junayet Rashel

'Master' Mohobbot Mostofa: A life dedicated to fountain pens 

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

Maradona cleared of tax evasion

2h | Videos
Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

Microsoft has added a shortcut button for 'Copilot AI'

1h | Videos
Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

Four people died in Benapole Express train fire

5h | Videos
How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

How Marufa can win the ‘ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year 2023’ award

5h | Videos