SBAC Bank opens its 89th branch at Hossainpur in Kishoreganj

South Bangla Agriculture & Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited opened its 89th Branch at Hossainpur in Kishoreganj. 

Abdul Kadir Molla, former Chairman & Director of SBAC Bank, inaugurated the Branch on Saturday (30 December), reads a press release. 

Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the ceremony. 

Abdul Kaiyum Khokon, Mayor of Hossainpur Municipality, Freedom Fighter Zahirul Islam (Nuru Mia), President Hossain Upazila Awami League & Md Nazim Uddin, former Principal of Hossainpur Gov't College and Md Emdadul Haque, Director of SBAC Bank, were present as special guest. 

Among others, Md Nurul Azim, Additional Managing Director, Deputy Managing Director Md Altaf Hossain Bhuyan and AKM Rashedul Hoque Chowdhury accordingly including bank's Divisional Heads & Senior Executives of the Bank with prominent businessmen & dignitaries were present on the ceremony. Khondokar Zahidul Islam gave vote for thanks. 

