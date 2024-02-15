SBAC Bank opens its Sub-Branch at Sherpur in Bogura 

Corporates

Press Release
15 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:09 pm

Related News

SBAC Bank opens its Sub-Branch at Sherpur in Bogura 

Press Release
15 February, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:09 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

SBAC Bank PLC. opened its Sub-Branch at Sherpur in Bogura on Thursday February 15, 2024. 

Mr. Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Director of SBAC Bank, inaugurated the Sub-Branch & Mr. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the ceremony. Alhaj Jane Alam, Mayor of Sherpur Municipality, Mr Sarwar Rahman Mintu, President of Awami League of Sherpur Municipality & prominent businessman, Alhaj Dabibor Rahman, former Upazila Chairman of Sherpur, Mr. Swadhin Kumar Kundu, former mayor & Sherpur Municipality President of BNP, Mr. Firoz Ahmed Juwel, Sherpur Municipality Secretary of BNP were present as special guest. Among others, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, SVP & Head of GSD of the Bank, Md. Rashed Mahbub Rabban, SVP & Head of Rangpur Branch, A.T.M. Noor Nabi Sarker, FVP & Head of Dinajpur Branch, Md.Abdur Razzak, AVP & Head of Bogura Branch along with prominent businessmen & dignitaries were present on the ceremony. Tanzid Ahmed, SEO & Incharge of the Sub-Branch voted for thanks. 
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

SBAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

11h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

10h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

29m | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

1h | Videos
Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

2h | Videos
Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

3h | Videos