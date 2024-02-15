SBAC Bank opens its Sub-Branch at Sherpur in Bogura 

SBAC Bank PLC. opened its Sub-Branch at Sherpur in Bogura on Thursday February 15, 2024.

Mr. Mohammad Mahbubor Rahman, Director of SBAC Bank, inaugurated the Sub-Branch & Mr. Habibur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the bank presided over the ceremony. Alhaj Jane Alam, Mayor of Sherpur Municipality, Mr Sarwar Rahman Mintu, President of Awami League of Sherpur Municipality & prominent businessman, Alhaj Dabibor Rahman, former Upazila Chairman of Sherpur, Mr. Swadhin Kumar Kundu, former mayor & Sherpur Municipality President of BNP, Mr. Firoz Ahmed Juwel, Sherpur Municipality Secretary of BNP were present as special guest. Among others, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, SVP & Head of GSD of the Bank, Md. Rashed Mahbub Rabban, SVP & Head of Rangpur Branch, A.T.M. Noor Nabi Sarker, FVP & Head of Dinajpur Branch, Md.Abdur Razzak, AVP & Head of Bogura Branch along with prominent businessmen & dignitaries were present on the ceremony. Tanzid Ahmed, SEO & Incharge of the Sub-Branch voted for thanks.

