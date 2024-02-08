Prime Bank hosts agricultural loan disbursement programme

Prime Bank PLC and iFarmer jointly organised an agricultural loan disbursement program and dialogue exchange meeting with the farmers recently.

In that meeting Prime Bank conducted the agricultural loan disbursement programme among the farmers, reads a press release.

Md Mahbub Alam Roni, Kaliganj Upazila Agriculture Officer of Jhenaidah District was present as a special guest. Mr. Mahbub in his speech highlighted the various programs and initiatives of the government for farmers. He also appreciated the role of the Prime Bank in disbursing agricultural loans to farmers to increase agricultural production and to involve marginalized groups in productive activities. Among the farmers present on the occasion, 10 farmers were given agricultural loan approval letters by the Prime Bank.

Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.