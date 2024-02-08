Prime Bank hosts agricultural loan disbursement programme

Corporates

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:45 pm

Related News

Prime Bank hosts agricultural loan disbursement programme

Press Release
08 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 08:45 pm
Prime Bank hosts agricultural loan disbursement programme

Prime Bank PLC and iFarmer jointly organised an agricultural loan disbursement program and dialogue exchange meeting with the farmers recently. 

In that meeting Prime Bank conducted the agricultural loan disbursement programme among the farmers, reads a press release. 

Md Mahbub Alam Roni, Kaliganj Upazila Agriculture Officer of Jhenaidah District was present as a special guest. Mr. Mahbub in his speech highlighted the various programs and initiatives of the government for farmers. He also appreciated the role of the Prime Bank in disbursing agricultural loans to farmers to increase agricultural production and to involve marginalized groups in productive activities. Among the farmers present on the occasion, 10 farmers were given agricultural loan approval letters by the Prime Bank.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank and officials from both organizations were also present on the occasion.

Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

Jagjit Singh: A melodic mirror

7h | Features
The Shalban of North Bengal turned out to be a suitable habitat for Nilgais. Maintenance of the area can ensure that Nilgais continue to breed successfully here. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Can Nilgais walk through Bangladesh’s forests again?

12h | Earth
Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

Between life and death: Do you think about organ donation?

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Will the Purchasing Managers' Index work in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

Residents of the border are returning home with fear

17m | Videos
Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

Whatmore regrets leaving Bangladesh national cricket team in 2007

1h | Videos
The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

The price of some products including ginger is feared to rise again

5h | Videos
What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

What does Pakistan's electoral history indicate?

6h | Videos