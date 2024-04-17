MJL Bangladesh to buy 2.20cr Prime Bank shares within 30 days

Stocks

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 04:04 pm

Related News

MJL Bangladesh to buy 2.20cr Prime Bank shares within 30 days

As per the market price, the value of the shares which MJL intended to buy at Tk48.40 crore.

TBS Report
17 April, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 April, 2024, 04:04 pm
MJL Bangladesh to buy 2.20cr Prime Bank shares within 30 days

Lubricant producer MJL Bangladesh on Wednesday (17 April) announced that it will buy 2.20 crore shares of Prime Bank at the prevailing market price in the block market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company will buy these shares within the next 30 days, according to a disclosure published on the DSE.

As per the market price, the value of the shares which MJL intended to buy at Tk48.40 crore.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Wednesday, Prime Bank shares closed at Tk22 each at the DSE.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / MJL Bangladesh / Prime Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Stranded in though sits an elderly woman in Geneva Camp. Photo: Anwar Ehtesham

Echoes of exile: Stories from Geneva Camp's heart

49m | In Focus
Attendees walk past signage for the IMF and World Bank spring meetings outside the IMF HQ in Washington, DC on 15 April. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

The Bretton Woods institutions we need

4h | Panorama
Eco Network collaborated with ethnic minority community of Bandarban and installed solar power plants to promote renewable energy. PHOTO: COURTESY

Meet the trailblazing Bangladeshi ‘Diana Legacy Award’ winners

6h | Pursuit
A customer looks at liquor bottles for purchase at a store in Gurugram, India on 11 December 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

Young adults are drinking less in global north, but more in global south

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

Dubai submerged in floods as UAE gets over a year’s worth of rain in hours

39m | Videos
Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

Oil prices could see ‘super spike well above $100’

3h | Videos
What will be the effect of the Iran-Israel conflict on the economy?

What will be the effect of the Iran-Israel conflict on the economy?

19m | Videos
Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

Monthly income of Lakh taka by selling memories

4h | Videos