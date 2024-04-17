MJL Bangladesh to buy 2.20cr Prime Bank shares within 30 days

Lubricant producer MJL Bangladesh on Wednesday (17 April) announced that it will buy 2.20 crore shares of Prime Bank at the prevailing market price in the block market through the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The company will buy these shares within the next 30 days, according to a disclosure published on the DSE.

As per the market price, the value of the shares which MJL intended to buy at Tk48.40 crore.

On Wednesday, Prime Bank shares closed at Tk22 each at the DSE.