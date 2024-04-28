Prime Bank awards scholarship to 15 best school cricketers

The bank's Deputy Managing Director Nazim A Chowdhury awarded the scholarships, worth Tk. 60,000 each to those selected cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Prime Bank awarded scholarships to 15 school cricketers, who demonstrated their skills in 2022-2023 season to be potentially the next big talents in Bangladesh cricket.

Prime Bank has been at the helm of school cricket since 2015. A total of 12,000 school cricketers across the country are regularly taking part in this competition every year, making it to be one of the important pipelines for country's cricket.

In this season, already a total of 579 matches were held by the participation of 352 schools. The schools that came out as best in their district will now show their skill to be the divisional best.

After the 57 matches, seven divisional champions will participate in the national championship.

School cricket has been one of the best pipelines for country's cricket after providing many talented cricketers to the national circuit. Prime Bank actually followed the footstep of the Nirman School, which showed the way as to how to pick up the players from the grassroots level.

"There are many talented cricketers in school level and we try to nurse them well for bolstering our pipeline," BCB director Khaled Mahmud Sujon, who is also the chairman of game development committee said/

"Sometimes we got more than four players, who achieved the qualification to play the aged level cricket. The rest of the players are also playing competitive cricket in different divisions."

Prime Bank / School cricket

