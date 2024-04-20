Prime Bank gets bancassurance business commencement approval from central bank

Prime Bank PLC has received Bancassurance Business commencement approval from Bangladesh Bank.

Mohammad Shahriar Siddiqui, Director, BRPD, Bangladesh Bank handed over the approval letter to Nazeem A Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director – Consumer Banking of Prime Bank PLC at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Bank recently, reads a press release.

Mohammad Ashfaqur Rahman, Additional Director, BRPD, Bangladesh Bank, Ashraful Alam, Joint Director, BRPD, Bangladesh Bank, Miah Mohammad Rabiul Hasan, Chief Bancassurance Officer, Prime Bank PLC were also present at the ceremony.

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and insurance company that will allow a Bank to sell insurance products of the insurance company through its distribution channels. To offer a wide range of products to its customers and ensure best in class service, Prime Bank has partnered with leading insurance companies National Life Insurance Company Ltd. and Reliance Insurance Ltd.

Being one of the leading banks of the country, Prime Bank hopes to cater to the needs of insurance requirements of its customers through Bancassurance, in Bangladesh market.