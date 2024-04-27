Top 15 cricketers in 2022-23 season have received scholarships

Prime Bank National School Cricket 2023-24 season divisional level competition starts across the country from Saturday (27 April). The tournament trophy has been officially unveiled with the Prime Bank Combined National School Cricket Team consisting of the country's best 15 cricketers for the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, Prime Bank National School Cricket organized by Bangladesh Cricket Board added a new dimension a couple of years ago. Top 15 cricketers of the country are receiving education scholarships from Prime Bank, reads a press release.

The scholarship money was officially released by Prime Bank on Saturday at the BCB office.

The money of education scholarship to the best 15 cricketers in the country of 2022-23 season was handed over through Prime Bank Pre-Paid Card by the Deputy Managing Director (DMD) of Prime Bank Nazeem A. Chowdhury. At this time, BCB Director and Game Development Committee Chairman Khaled Mahmud Sujan, BCB director and Game Development Committee Vice Chairman Fahim Sinha, Prime Bank Head of Brand and Communication Syed Rayhan Tarique and top officials of BCB and Prime Bank was present at the occasion.

579 district level matches have already been completed with the participation of 352 schools of the country. The district champions will now compete for divisional supremacy. At the end of 57 matches of the divisional level, the champion team of 7 divisions will participate in the national championship fight.

Prime Bank has been associated with National School Cricket, the largest domestic cricket event since 2015. Every year around 12 thousand young cricketers from all over the country participate in this cricket event. BCB decided to form the Prime Bank Combined National School Cricket Team from the 2021-22 season with the best cricketers of the country. And Prime Bank announced to give education scholarship to every cricketer who got a chance in that team. BCB junior selectors selected the best 15 cricketers for the 2022-23 season in several stages. Every cricketer who got a chance in the team received an education scholarship of 60 thousand taka.

Prime Bank Deputy Managing Director Nazeem A. Chowdhury said, 'We are proud to be on the side of BCB's initiative to enrich the pipeline of cricket in Bangladesh. Many of the Prime Bank School cricketers are now representing the country at the national level. Many have established themselves as professional cricketers. Apart from cricket, the education scholarship has been introduced so that the best cricketers can continue their studies."