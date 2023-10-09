'Pasur Nodir Bake' set to enthrall audiences at Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Festival 2023

'Pasur Nodir Bake' is scheduled to grace the stage at the 'Ganga-Jamuna Cultural Festival 2023,' a collaborative effort between Bangladesh and India, on 11 October.

The theatrical performance will be presented by the central cultural organisation of Dhaka University, known as 'Dhaka University Cultural Sangsad,' according to a press release.

The show is slated to commence at 7 pm at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

Written by Devjyoti Biswas and directed by Deepta Sen, the drama also features co-direction and choreography by Adri Das Dhuti.

The musical score is crafted by Arghya Pratim Sarkar, with sets and props designed by Talha Jahan Thanh, and costume design curated by Raonak Jahan Rakamani.