Drama continues in Jatiya Party as Raushan skips collecting nomination by deadline

The dispute between two groups of the Jatiya Party, led by the party's chief patron Raushan Ershad and Chairman GM Quader, continues ahead of the national elections as the party's deadline for nomination form sales ended on Friday.

But neither Raushan Ershad nor any of her supporters have collected the forms by the deadline.

The party started interviewing the nomination seekers from 11 am on Friday.

The supporters of Raushan Ershad said that they will decide on their stance of participation in the election through a meeting on Saturday.

They added that Raushan Ershad would also sit with the prime minister before making her decision.

Yesterday, the party's Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu told reporters, "There is no time constraint for Raushan Ershad; the nomination form will be given whenever she wants. If she prefers, the forms will be delivered to her home."

Moshiur Rahman Ranga, the opposition chief whip in parliament told The Business Standard, "None of our group, including Raushan Ershad, collected the nomination form. We have not yet decided on our way of participation in the elections. We have a meeting with party leader Raushan Ershad on Saturday where a decision will be taken."

Jatiya Party Office Secretary Mahmudul Alam told TBS, "We extended the time till Friday but no one from Raushan Ershad's side collected the nomination form even during this period. The time will not be extended again. A total of 1,752 nomination forms were sold, including 15 on Friday."

He added that discussions were going on with Raushan Ershad's side but no decision has been reached yet by the party's high command.

"We seek an environment conducive to fair elections, and we received assurances regarding the fairness of the election," Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media during the interval of the interview with party nomination aspirants from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions at the party chairman's Banani office on Friday.

Mujibul reiterated that there are no factions within the Jatiya Party, asserting that the party's Chairman GM Quader is the sole leader, and everyone else supports Ershad.

"Raushan Ershad made significant contributions and sacrifices in the establishment of the Jatiya Party. If she decides to run in the election, we will extend our support in every possible way," said the Jatiya Party secretary-general, adding that neither Raushan Ershad nor Saad Ershad has taken the nomination form yet.

Mujibul mentioned that he received a phone call from Raushan Ershad on Friday, suggesting that they might collect the nomination forms the following day.

Due to hartals and blockades preventing aspiring candidates from reaching Dhaka, Jatiya Party extended the nomination form collection deadline by one day to Friday.

Mujibul Haque informed the media that the party has distributed multiple nomination forms in nearly all constituencies, and interviews with prospective candidates are ongoing. The final shortlist is expected to be published on 27 November.

"Candidates will be nominated based on their duration of party membership and popularity in their respective areas. The nomination board's recommendations will be conveyed to Jatiya Party Chairperson GM Quader, who holds the authority to finalise the nominations or make changes, if necessary," he added.

Mujibul also issued a warning that anyone working against the party's nominated candidate or disobeying the party's decision to become a candidate will not be allowed in the party.

The interviews for candidates from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions were conducted on Friday, presided over by Jatiya Party Nomination Board President and Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader.

The board included Jatiya Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, Senior Co-Chairman Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, Co-Chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Howladar, and several other prominent members.