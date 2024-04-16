Walton serves legal notice to studio, cancels contract for 'Rupantor' 

Walton has issued a legal notice to the studio 'Local Bus Entertainment' for airing a show 'Rupantar' alleging that it went against the electronics company's ideals and policies.

In a press release today (16 April), the Walton Group offered a sincere apology to customers and their well-wishers over the matter.

Addressing the owner of the studio, Mohan Ahmed, the legal notice says, "As per your proposal, Walton has agreed to brand six plays produced by you, provided that the said dramas shall not include any matter which offends the laws, principles, morals or religious sentiments of the country. But it is regretful that in this show, some things have been included, which has created controversy and hurt people's sentiments."

The company also cancelled all advertising contracts with the agency for airing the fiction "without informing the Walton authority about its content".

"You are asked to respond within seven days of receiving the notice why legal action should not be taken against you for promoting the drama in violation of Walton's ideals and policies," reads the notice.

According to the media release, Walton had previously directed the studio to remove the fiction from various social media platforms, including Facebook and Youtube.

The drama was then removed from its affiliated YouTube channel earlier today.

Walton further said necessary measures are being taken subject to investigation so that such incidents do not recur.

The statement comes after the show 'Rupantor' was surrounded by the controversy of allegedly promoting LGBTQ+ rights.

Television director Rafat Mozumder Rinku's drama "Rupantor" was produced by Ekanno Media and sponsored by Walton. It was released during Eid-ul-Fitr.