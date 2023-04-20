TV dramas and web-series to watch this Eid

With Eid just around the corner, the entertainment industry is brimming with new and fresh content, particularly for television. A total of 326 of them will be aired in the first seven days of the Eid holidays, featuring several popular actors and actresses.

TBS has made a list of the best dramas to look out for this Eid.

Priyo Poribar

Photo: Collected

Ziaul Faruq Apurba has acted in more than 30 dramas this Eid season, which include 'Priyo Poribar', 'Bhalobashi Tomay', 'Hridoy Khoron', 'Kodombone Brishty', 'Bhalobashar Koyekta Din', 'Chokher Khuda', 'Komolakanto', and many more. Apurba portrays the elderly dad of a middle-class household in Priyo Poribar. The plot demonstrates how the head of a family copes with parenting his growing children and changing circumstances. Apurba's co-star in the starring role will be seasoned actress Tarin.

Kodombone Bristy

'Kodombone Bristy' features Sabila Nur alongside Apurba. The life of the couple after marriage is the focus of this social drama. Parul, played by Sabila, is unable to keep up with household duties because of her adversities. Her in-laws cruelly taunt Parul as a result of this. Apurba is on her side while she faces all her adversities as the duo commit to finding a solution and a permanent peaceful existence for themselves.

Mohanagar 2

One of the most eagerly anticipated series of this year's Eid is Mosharraf Karim's 'Mohanagar 2'. The first season ended on a cliff hanger and fans cannot wait to see how OC Harun's fortunes turn out in the second season. Mohanagar 2 was released on OTT platform Hoichoi on 20 April. The main cast including Mosharraf Karim, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Afsana Mimi, and Shamol Mawla have all featured in season 2. Other TV dramas in which Mosharraf Karim has acted in during the holidays include 'Haram Khor', 'Golok Dhadha', 'Shada Kalo', 'Moumita', etc.

Subhashini

This Eid ul Fitr, Apurba is working on another project called Subhashini. This drama also features Keya Payel. The plot centres on a classic romance between two individuals who met by accident. Syed Shakil directed Subhashini, which features a Mezbah Uddin Sumon tale. The supporting cast also includes Dilara Zaman, Samanta Shimu, and Khalequzzaman in addition to Apurba and Keya Payel. Maasranga TV will air the telefilm.

Photo: Collected

Shohore Onek Rodh

The web film 'Shohore Onek Rodh' will be released on the OTT platform 'Deepto Play'. It is directed by Mizanur Rahman Aryan. Khairul Bashar, Sabila Nur, Tania Ahmed and others acted in it.

Doi Fuchka

'Doi Fuchka' was produced by Impress Telefilms and Channel I. Khairul Basar and Sadia Ayman star in this romantic coming-of-age television movie. Maruf Hossain Sajib wrote the script, and L R Sohel is in charge of directing the telefilm. Doi Fuchka will be broadcast on Channel I. Farhan Ahmed Jovan, another popular drama actor, has appeared in roughly 15 productions. The dramas 'Love You Bhaiya' and 'Eid Salami' stand out among them.

Photo: Collected

Love You Bhaiya

'Love You Bhaiya' is Keya Payel and Jovan's upcoming project. Shahed Ali Pappu is the telefilm's producer and Muhammad Miftah Annan is responsible for the script and direction. Shelly Ahsan and Hindol Roy will also appear alongside Jovan and Payel in the key roles. This Eid, the telefilm will be made available on CMV Entertainment's official YouTube page.

Eid Salami

Jovan and Samira Khan Mahi will star in the romantic comedy 'Eid Salami'. Rafat Mozumder Rinku will serve as the telefilm's director and Shahed Ali Pappu will serve as its producer. It is based on a story by Jobaed Ahsan. The telefilm will also be available for streaming on the official YouTube channel of CMV Entertainment.