Bailey road fire incident inspired drama 'Ekti Khola Chithi' to air

In light of the recent fire incident on Bailey Road, Playwright and producer Rezanur Rahman produced a drama in one act titled, 'Ekti Khola Chithi.'

The lead characters of the drama were portrayed by Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Ashna Habib Bhabna, Lutfur Rahman George, Sukarna Hasan, Rawnok Bishaka Shamoli, Faruq Hossain, Mintu Sardar, and Moni Kanchan. The drama will be aired on Channel i at 7:50 PM on the day before Eid.

The drama will tell the story of a small family. The head of this middle-class family is a school teacher, who is principled and noble. His eldest daughter is a local representative of a private TV channel. The incident of the fire on Bailey Road in Dhaka leaves many people helpless and mentally disturbs the school teacher Alal Uddin. According to him, it's not simply just a fire accident, it's a planned murder.

"The idea of making a drama about the fire incident on Bailey Road came to mind right after the incident," said the director. "Then I wrote it down. We also finished shooting in a short time. I hope the drama will be enjoyable," he concluded.

