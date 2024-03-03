Northern University Bangladesh wins 'Best University Award' at National Debate Carnival 2024

Northern University Bangladesh has won the "Best University Award" at the 16th National Debate Carnival 2024, organised by the National Debate Federation Bangladesh (NDF BD) from March 1–2, 2024.

The Award Ceremony of the Carnival was graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Prof. M. Moshiur Rahman, Vice Chancellor of the National University, and Guest of Honor Professor Soumitra Sekhar Dey, Vice Chancellor of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, at the Bangladesh Shishu Academy Auditorium, reads a press release.

Northern University debaters who participated in the competition included Fariya Jahan (Pharmacy), Mohosina Akter (English), Owasik Farhan Moin (Textile Engineering), Rafiquzzaman Shakil (EEE), Mahmudul Hasan Mahmud (Pharmacy), and Sumon Sikder (English). Faria Jahan from the Department of Pharmacy also won the runner-up position in the Bangla Baroari Debate Competition.

The 16th National Debate Carnival hosted around 2000 debaters from public and private universities, colleges, and schools in all 64 districts of the country, making it the largest gathering of debaters in Bangladesh. Northern University Bangladesh was also awarded the "Best University" Award in the previous edition of the National Debate Carnival in 2023.