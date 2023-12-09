CSE Day Celebrated at Northern University with Focus on Building Smart Bangladesh

09 December, 2023, 06:50 pm
CSE Day Celebrated at Northern University with Focus on Building Smart Bangladesh

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) organised its CSE Day 203 on 9 December, Saturday, with a focus on the role of technology in building a Smart Bangladesh.

The event, held at the university auditorium, brought together distinguished guests, faculty, students, and industry leaders to celebrate innovation and discuss the future of technology in Bangladesh.

Hon'ble Member of Parliament of Dhaka-18 Constituency, Mr Mohammad Habib Hasan, MP graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his address, he lauded the students for their innovative projects and expressed his confidence that they will play a vital role in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision of a Digital Bangladesh.

Professor Dr Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah, chairman of the board of trustees of NUB and Professor Dr M Kaykobad, renowned computer scientist and BUET Professor, also addressed the gathering, emphasising the importance of CSE education and encouraging students to embrace emerging technologies.

Dr Barkin Kumar Ghosh, CEO of FBCCI Innovation and Research Centre, Mr Taufiqur Rahman, head of A2i-iLab, and Saad Al Jabir Abdullah, Head of IT at NUB were among the special guests who spoke at the event, highlighting the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in driving technological advancement.

The day witnessed a vibrant showcase of student-developed software, robots, and other technologies, showcasing the talent and creativity of NUB's young engineers. 

New CSE students were welcomed with a warm reception, and the event concluded with a lively cultural program.

Northern University Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr Md Anwar Hossain, expressed his pride in the achievements of the CSE department and commended its commitment to fostering innovation and excellence.

Northern University Bangladesh / Smart Bangladesh

