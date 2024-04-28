Northern University Bangladesh holds 'Business Festival'

The Department of Business Administration, Northern University Bangladesh, organized a week-long "Business Festival" at the permanent campus of NUB at Ashkona, Dhaka, on April 28, 2024.

Mr. Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP, Hon'ble Minister of Industry, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony, where Mr. Khosru Chowdhury, Member of Parliament (Dhaka-18) and Chairman of Northern University Bangladesh Trust Professor Dr. Abu Yusuf Md. Abdullah and Mr. Muhammad Samsul Arefin, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Technology, were present as special guests, reads a press release.

The chief guest, Mr. Nurul Majid Mahmud, MP, thanked the Northern University Bangladesh authorities for organizing the business case and business idea competition to realize the vision-2041. He said that the nation is now dreaming of a Smart Bangladesh. It is possible to realize this dream with the combined efforts of all. He exhorted the students to strive hard to achieve their desired goals.

Prof. Dr. Abu Yusuf Md Abdullah said, Bangladesh stands on the threshold of a new era where the dreams of the youth are mixed with the aspirations of the nation. In this era of globalization, we need entrepreneurs who will create jobs, solve problems, and define themselves to develop the nation. Countless entrepreneurs, including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg have managed to make their mark in the world through their own efforts. To reach the pinnacle of development, one must create one's own path without copying others.

Northern University Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Anwar Hossain, Vice-Chancellor, honorable members of the Board of Trustees, Registrar, Deans of various faculties, Heads of Departments, teachers, and students were also present at the event.

It is noted that 20 universities from all over the country participated in the business case and 35 business idea competitions during the week-long 'Business Festival'.