6th convocation of Northern University Bangladesh held at NUB permanent campus

The 6th Convocation of Northern University Bangladesh was held on Sunday (22 October) at the university's permanent campus in Dhaka.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel presided over the ceremony on behalf of President and Chancellor Mohammed Shahabuddin, reads a press release.

Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs advisor to the prime minister, was present as the convocation speaker.

Dr Biswajit Chanda, member of University Grant Commission of Bangladesh, was present as special guest.