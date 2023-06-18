Northern University Bangladesh, Techno India University jointly organise 'Supply Chain Management Summit 2023'

On Sunday (18 June), Northern University Bangladesh and Techno India University, India jointly organised an international summit titled "Supply Chain Management Summit 2023" at the auditorium of the permanent campus of Northern University Bangladesh.

Dr Mashiur Rahman, Economic Affairs advisor to the Prime Minister, was present as the chief guest at the summit's opening ceremony, reads a press release.

Prof HK Sharma, national president, Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM), Prof Dr Goutam Sengupta, vice-chancellor, TIUWB and joint chairman, CRIMM, and Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, chairman, BOT, NUB Trust and chairman, Northern Education Group were present there as guests of honour.

The programme was presided over by Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, vice-chancellor of Northern University Bangladesh and coordinated by Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, pro-vice-chancellor of Northern University Bangladesh.

Prof Dr Goutam Sengupta was present as the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Photo: PR

This summit aimed to share knowledge, insights, and experiences of the professionals, researchers, academicians, and industry experts in the field of supply chain and logistics management. It also encouraged exchange of ideas, best practices, and innovative approaches to enhance the understanding and application of supply chain principles in real world situations.

Numerous research scholars and corporate personalities from India and Bangladesh attended the summit. There were four technical sessions that took place in the summit. GK Singh, former national president, Indian Institute of Materials Management (IIMM), India; Prof Dr Kisor Roy, director-general, Techno India University, WB, India; Dr Paramita Sen, member BoG, CRIMM and assistant professor, Techno India University, WB, India; Prof Dr Mamun Habib, School of Business & Entrepreneurship, Independent University; Naquib Khan, president, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society; Dr Ziaul Haq Adnan, professor, School of Business and Economics, North South University; Commodore (Retd) Mohammad Abdur Razzak, Ndc, Psc, MPhil, Bangladesh Navy; Ejazur Rahman, CEO, International Supply Chain Education Alliance (ISCEA), Asia; Prof Dr Sarwar Morshed, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology; Mohammed Zia Uddin, Supply director Bangladesh – Sri Lanka Cluster, Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) Plc; Dr Saad Hasan, professor, School of Business and Economics, United International University; Prof Dr Ekramol Islam, professor and treasurer, Northern University Bangladesh; Abdul Hakim, CMO, HOORAIN HTF Ltd; and AKM Nurol Huda, former chief Supply Chain Management officer, Bengal Group of Industries attended the sessions as experts.

A MoU between "Centre for Research in Materials Management (CRIMM, India)" and "Northern University Bangladesh (NUB)" for the "Centre of Excellence (CoE)" was signed at the inaugural ceremony of the summit.