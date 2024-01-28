NUB hosts round table discussion on career in supply chain management

Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) hosted a round table discussion titled "The Evolving Careers in Supply Chain Management: Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities" on Saturday (27 January), bringing together renowned academics and industry leaders to explore the dynamic landscape of SCM in Bangladesh and beyond, said a press release.

The Chairman of the NUB Board of Trustees, Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, attended the event as the chief guest, while Prof Dr Anwar Hossain, the vice chancellor of NUB, Chaired the event. The discussion was moderated by Prof. Dr. Nazrul Islam, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of NUB.

In the opening remarks the Vice Chancellor emphasised the critical role of a robust supply chain in ensuring economic growth and national prosperity.

In his speech, the chief guest Prof Abdullah outlined the evolving trends in SCM globally, highlighting the increasing adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, and data analytics.

He emphasised the need for Bangladeshi professionals to adapt to these changes and equip themselves with the necessary skills to thrive in the evolving landscape.

The discussion crossed through the trends that are reshaping supply chain professions, recognising the pivotal role of technology, the essentials of sustainability, and the profound impact of globalisation. The speakers have candidly discussed the challenges faced by supply chain professionals, from talent shortages to the ever-changing regulatory environment, acknowledging the resilience required to overcome the complexities.

They have explored the vast opportunities that waiting ahead, be it in the areas of e-commerce, data analytics, collaborative partnerships, and the commitment to continuous learning. The insights shared today not only shed light on the current state of the industry but also serve as guiding inspirations for those who are advancing their careers in supply chain management.

The roundtable was participated by as speakers Prof Dr Nazmul Ahsan Khan, Dean, FoB, NUB, Mohammad Mashequr Rahman Khan, President, BSHRM, Mohammed Zia Uddin, Supply Director, Reckitt Benckiser BD, Md Nahidul Islam, CEO, the Lean Six Sigma Company, Pervez Sajjad, Supply Chain Director, Nestle Bangladesh Ltd., Mohammed Abdul Awal, General Secretary, BSCMS, Mahbub Ahmed Chowdhury, FCIPS, SVP & Head of Procurement, The City Bank Ltd., Mr. AKMm Nurol Huda, Supply Chain Consultant, Md Mazadul Hoque, Research Director, CEA, Commodore Mohammad Abdur Razzak (Retd.) Adviser to MD Surma Garments Limited, Faysal Alam, Head of Supply Planning, Nestle Bangladesh Limited, Md. Rumman Hossain, Head of SCM, Rock Energy Limited, Nure A. Khan, Head of Operations, Palmal group and Mohammad Arif Anwar, Senior Specialist, Strategic Sourcing.