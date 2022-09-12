Nagad offers Tk50 instant bonus on 'add money' from banks

MFS Provider Nagad brings an exclusive instant cashback of Tk50 for its users on wallet loading from "Bank to Nagad" option in the Nagad app or the online banking/mobile app of the partner banks.

The offer is aimed to facilitate simple and affordable service for a variety of products, including bill payments.

The Tk50 instant cashback is available to customers who successfully add money to a designated number, reads a press release.

The Bank to Nagad Add Money promotion is available to both current and newly-enrolled Nagad customers with full profiles.

If selected for this promotion, customers will be notified through SMS.

When customers use bank to Nagad to add money to their Nagad account, they will get the bonus in their Nagad account.

The customers must have an active Nagad account to be eligible for the offer.

If the instant cashback is not obtained despite meeting all of the offer's requirements, Nagad will pay the cashback to the customer's wallet within three days following the end of the campaign period.

The ongoing deal is available to Nagad customers until 30 September.

Customers are not required to spend any additional costs to enjoy the offer. The offer can be availed after all terms and conditions have been met, the release adds.

However, the offer is not valid when *167# is dialed (USSD).

When adding money to their wallet, Nagad customers will receive instant cashback from the following banks – Trust Bank Ltd, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd, City Bank Ltd, Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd, First Security Islami Bank, Mutual Trust Bank Ltd, Prime Bank Ltd, Premier Bank Ltd, AB Bank Ltd, NRBC Bank Ltd, Social Islami Bank Ltd, Dhaka Bank Ltd, IFIC Bank Ltd, National Bank Ltd, Exim Bank Ltd, Midland Bank Ltd, Standard Bank Ltd, Union Bank Ltd, Shahajalal Islami Bank Ltd, NRB Bank Ltd, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, Meghna Bank Ltd, Bangladesh Development Bank Ltd, Bengal Commercial Bank Ltd, South Bengal Agriculture and Commerce Bank.

Regarding the instant cash back on Add money to Nagad from the bank, Chief Business Officer of Nagad Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "Since the beginning, Nagad has provided the best services and deals to encourage users to perform cashless transactions in the most cost-effective methods. The instant cashback offers on add money from leading banks exemplify our unceasing efforts to establish a cashless society. I am confident that this offer will significantly improve and elevate our customers' bank-to-wallet loading experiences."

To know more details about this offer customers can visit the website or official Facebook page of the MFS provider or dial 16167/09609616167.