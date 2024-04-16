Premier Bank inks agreement with Nagad for remittance disbursement

The Premier Bank PLC has recently signed a remittance disbursement agreement with mobile financial service provider Nagad Limited for the distribution of wage earners' foreign remittances directly to the beneficiaries' e-wallet.

The agreement will increase remittance inflow to Bangladesh and facilitate MFS users to receive foreign remittances conveniently, reads a press release.

Additional Managing Director of The Premier Bank PLC Shamsuddin Chowdhury and Executive Director of Nagad Limited Maruful Islam Jhalak exchanged the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

A number of senior officials from the relevant organisations, including Mamun Mahmud, SEVP & CHRO; Md Tareq Uddin, EVP & head of brand marketing and communications; Mohammad Akram Hossain, company secretary; Syed Md Hasib Reza, FVP & head of remittance division; Shah Arafat Hossain, AVP of the Premier Bank PLC; Mohammad Ziaul Hoque, head of remittance of Nagad Limited were present at the signing occasion.