Nagad Limited, a leading mobile financial service provider in Bangladesh, presented a cheque of Tk20 lakh to the players and staff of Fortune Barishal, the reigning champions of the Bangladesh Premier League, during a ceremony recently held at a five-star hotel in the capital.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and CEO of Nagad Ltd., handed over the cheque to team owner Mizanur Rahman and captain Tamim Iqbal. Mizanur Rahman's family members were also present there. Besides, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyadh, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Saifuddin, Shamim, and other players, along with team officials graced the event with their presence.

The team Fortune Barishal does not have a direct association with Nagad, but its captain Tamim Iqbal is Nagad's brand ambassador for several years. Additionally, Mushfiqur Rahim is associated with Nagad Islamic. Mahmudullah Riyad and Mehedi Hasan Miraz have also worked for prompting Nagad in different ways. The power of customer-centric innovations, and easy and affordable services have drawn best stars of the country to Nagad's terrain. It is to be mentioned that Nagad was associated with this BPL season in the "powered by" category.

Nagad CEO Tanvir A Mishuk went to the stadium and watched this year's BPL final at the invitation of Tamim Iqbal and the team Barishal. In the BPL final, Comilla posted 154 runs, and in response, Barishal reached the target losing only four wickets. Tamim Iqbal played a crucial innings, scoring 39 runs off 26 balls. Tamim emerged as the tournament's highest run-scorer.

Barishal, often referred to as the team of oldies and unlucky too, previously reached BPL finals several times but suffered defeats. This time, they showed remarkable resilience.

The entire Barisal team was rejoicing after becoming the champion. At that time, Team captain Tamim Iqbal connected Tanvir A Mishuk through a video call. Tanvir congratulated Tamim and his team and announced a cash prize of Tk20 lakh. As soon as the announcement was made, there was a wave of excitement among the champion team.

In an event held before Eid, the promised funds were handed over to the players and officials of Fortune Barishal. At that time, Barishal's captain and the country's top batsman Tamim Iqbal said, "Tanvir bhai is a great cricket enthusiast. He has been with our Barishal team from the beginning and has always kept track of us. He has been with Barishal not because we [ including Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah, Miraz] played here, rather owing to his love for cricket. We are very happy to receive this gift from him, which will boost the morale of the whole team."

Furthermore, Mizanur Rahman, the owner of Fortune Barishal, said at the event, "Even though we had reached the BPL final many times, we couldn't win the trophy before. So, the joy this time is really special. I express my gratitude to Tanvir A Mishuk bhai for adding to our joy."

Lastly, Tanvir A Mishuk, after handing over the cheque, said, "As a sponsor of BPL, we have been associated with the entire tournament. I have always felt Barishal team as my own. Some of my favorite players and representatives of Nagad have played in this team. Therefore, we consider it our own team.

Mentionable, iftar and dinner were arranged for cleaning staff of Bangladesh Cricket Board at a five-star hotel at the initiative of Tamim Iqbal and Tanvir A Mishuk. At the event, Tanvir A Mishuk, the founder of Nagad Ltd., gave them an Eid gift of Tk50,000 each.