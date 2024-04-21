BASIS election: Sohel's Team Smart comprises bunch of young entrepreneurs

21 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2024, 09:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A panel titled "Team Smart" – comprising a diverse group of young entrepreneurs led by Mostafizur Rahman Sohel – has been formed to contest the election to the executive committee (2024-26) of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS), the national trade body for software and IT-enabled service industry.

The panel is now running its campaign in full swing with an aim to build a "Smart BASIS", reads a press release.

Under the leadership of Mostafizur Rahman Sohel, managing director of Advanced ERP BD Limited, this panel features a diverse array of young candidates. Competing for the director (general) positions are Nagad Ltd.'s Executive Director Niaz Morshed Elite, Content Matters Limited's CEO ASM Rafiq Ullah, Babylon Resources Limited's CEO Liakat Hossain, Inument Solutions Limited's Co-founder and CEO Monjurul AL Mamun, Loosely Coupled Technologies' (LCT Solution Centre) Chief Operating Officer Syeda Nawshad Jahan Promee, Analyzen Bangladesh Ltd.'s The Man of Steel (Chairman) Muhammad Risalat Siddique, and Bondstein Technologies Limited's Managing Director and CEO Mir Shahrukh Islam.

Candidates for the associate director positions include Arman Ahmed Khan, CEO of Magnus Software Works, Lutfi Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Adfinix Limited, and Hasinul Quddus (Rusho), chief corporate affairs officer of Daraz Bangladesh.

Team Smart's panel leader Mostafizur Rahman Sohel said, "We have formed a youth-centric panel. We need a smart team to build Smart Bangladesh and Smart BASIS. So, we have endeavoured to come up with such a panel. If the entire Team Smart is elected with votes from BASIS members, we will transform BASIS into a more dynamic and ICT-dependent modern organisation."

Earlier, Mostafizur Rahman Sohel served thrice on the BASIS Executive Committee.

