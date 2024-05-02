Nagad partners with Pran-RFL Group

Nagad, the country's leading mobile financial service provider, has forged a corporate partnership with Pran-RFL Group, one of the country's largest conglomerates specializing in consumer goods – marking a significant milestone in the evolution of digital finance and consumer goods integration.

To this end, both the organisations signed an agreement at Nagad's head office. Executive Director of Nagad Ltd. Maruful Islam Jhalak and Finance Director of Pran-RFL Group Uzma Chowdhury, CPA represented their respective sides at the signing ceremony, underscoring the shared vision and synergy driving this alliance, reads a press release.

Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, head of Business Sales at Nagad Ltd, and other high officials of the two companies were also present at the event among others.

This collaboration signals a joint commitment to revolutionizing the way digital financial services are integrated with consumer goods and supply chain operation. The signing ceremony has marked the beginning of a collaborative journey towards shaping the future of digital financial services in Bangladesh.

With the convergence of Nagad's innovative mobile financial solutions and Pran-RFL Group's extensive industry footprint, this partnership promises to streamline transactions, enhance accessibility to digital financial services, and foster greater operational efficiency across the supply chain.

Capitalising on Nagad's state-of-the-art technology and Pran-RFL Group's market expertise, both companies are poised to deliver unparalleled value to consumers and stakeholders alike.

Nagad strongly believes this collaboration with Pran-RFL Group is an important step towards reimagining the future of digital finance integration. By harnessing the collective strengths, both organizations will work together with an aim to drive innovations, expand financial inclusion, and enhance lives of millions across the country.

Nagad, with a customer base of 9 crore and daily average transactions at BDT 1,800 crore, has already made partnerships with businesses of different sectors as it believes collaborative efforts matter the most when it comes to succeeding in the ever-evolving digital financial landscape.