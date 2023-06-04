MetLife agents will get exclusive banking benefits from Dhaka Bank

MetLife Bangladesh and Dhaka Bank Limited have announced a first-of-its-kind agreement in the financial sector to provide exclusive benefits to the agents (field forces) of MetLife on a range of Dhaka Bank's retail banking products.

As a result, MetLife agents (field forces) will be able to avail special offers on savings accounts, credit cards, personal loans, and home loans from Dhaka Bank. These benefits are exclusively designed to support the financial stability and growth of the MetLife Bangladesh agents, reads a press release.

The agreement was recently signed by Ala Uddin, deputy managing director & chief financial officer, MetLife Bangladesh, and Md. Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director & chief emerging market officer of Dhaka Bank at the Head Office of Dhaka Bank.

"In the insurance industry, agents often face challenges securing credit cards and loans. This agreement with Dhaka Bank is a landmark move that addresses these challenges head-on, providing our valued agents with easier access to essential financial products. It's a testament to our commitment to supporting our agents and enhancing their financial flexibility.", said Ala Uddin, deputy managing director & chief financial officer of MetLife Bangladesh.

Md Mostaque Ahmed, deputy managing director & chief emerging market officer of Dhaka Bank, commented, "Since its inception, Dhaka Bank has been focused on introducing innovative solutions for the market and We are delighted to collaborate with MetLife in this landmark initiative."

This initiative sets a new standard for industry partnerships, providing a blueprint for future collaborations aimed at making insurance agents financially stable across the country.

The agreement signing ceremony was attended by Ala Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer; Ala Uddin, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer; Farjana Yeasmin, Head of agency Services; Kazi Faruqui. Head of Center of Excellence from MetLife Bangladesh and Emranul Huq, Managing Director & CEO; Md. Mostaque Ahmed, Deputy Managing Director & Chief Emerging Market Officer; Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Executive Vice President & Head of Treasury Division; Mosleh Saad Mahmud, Executive Vice President & Head, Head of Liability & Cash Management from Dhaka Bank Limited. Other senior officials were also present at the ceremony.