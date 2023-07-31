MetLife Bangladesh’s 360Health wins Mobile App of the Year award

31 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
MetLife Bangladesh's 360Health wins Mobile App of the Year award

31 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
Insurance Asia, a leading international publication, has recognised MetLife's 360Health app with the "Mobile app of the Year" award for Bangladesh, according to a press release.

The Insurance Asia Awards, currently in its 8th year, holds high prestige in the Asia Pacific region. The awards recognise insurance companies who make a significant impact to its customers with their products, services and solutions. It acknowledges companies that adapt and take on challenges through innovation. 

MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer Ala Ahmad said, "We are continuing our investments in technology and solutions for the betterment of the country's economy and insurance sector. 360Health app is our testament to our commitment to helping the people of Bangladesh live a more fulfilling life. I am very glad that the app's potential has been so well recognized both locally and internationally."

The 360Health app has been recognised with the award because of its contribution in addressing the various health concerns faced by individuals in Bangladesh, the release added.

With rising incidences of critical illnesses, chronic diseases, and growing healthcare costs, accessibility to quality medical services has become a significant challenge for many. Recognising this, MetLife developed the 360Health app to make a real difference in people's lives. The app offers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution across five key stages: Prevention, Early Diagnosis, Access to Treatment, Ongoing Care, and Financial Support with Insurance, known as the Care Pathway.

The app has also been considered one of the top apps in the health and fitness category and has been downloaded by over 750,000 people in Bangladesh.

