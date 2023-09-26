MetLife Bangladesh launches insurance policy with guaranteed maturity value

Corporates

Press Release
26 September, 2023, 08:45 pm
26 September, 2023

MetLife Bangladesh has launched a new five-year tenure insurance policy titled "MetLife Fixed Deposit Protection Plan – Assurance" which provides customers a guaranteed maturity value and extensive insurance coverage through a one-time premium payment.

MetLife Fixed Deposit Protection Plan – Assurance insurance is helpful for customers who want to enjoy the benefits of financial protection from their investments, reads a press release.

By paying a one-time premium for this policy, customers will remain financially protected for five years against death, accident, and disability & dismemberment; receive insurance coverage worth up to three times of the one-time premium payment for applicable unforeseen events or get a guaranteed maturity value at the end of policy tenure; and avail income tax rebate.

The minimum one-time premium for this policy is Tk2 lakh. Any individual between the ages of 18-60 will be eligible to purchase the assurance policy.

The policy will be available for purchase for a limited period of time. More information about the policy is available at https://www.metlife.com.bd/solutions/savings-investments/mfdpp-assurance/  or customers can call 16344.

Commenting on the launch of the policy, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, said, "MetLife Fixed Deposit Protection Plan Assurance will help customers build a secure future through extensive financial protection and investment benefits.

"This also simplifies financial security for customers as they just need to pay premium once and enjoy guaranteed maturity value along with insurance coverage for five years."

