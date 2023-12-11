CAL Bangladesh employees are now under MetLife insurance coverage

CAL Bangladesh inked a contract with MetLife to avail insurance facilities for its employees. 

As part of this contract, all employees of the CAL Bangladesh and their dependents will receive financial support for medical treatments and loss of life, reads a press release. 

The company selected MetLife as the employee insurance provider because of the insurer's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.

CAL Bangladesh is a financial services company offering Stock Brokering, Investment Banking & Wealth Management services to a diverse group of clients. CAL Bangladesh is a part of CAL Group. CAL is also present in Sri Lanka where it is the market leader in the Investment Banking, Stock Broking & Asset Management.

In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of around 900 organisations. 

"At CAL Bangladesh we work to provide the best solution to our customers, and we believe our collaboration with MetLife will enable us providing the best benefits to our employees as well." said Deshan Pushparajah, Managing Director & Country Head of CAL Bangladesh. 

Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer of MetLife Bangladesh, said, "Employees are the positive force behind an organization's success, and we are proud that CAL selected MetLife's service for their employees' betterment."   
From CAL Bangladesh, Rajesh Saha, Chief Executive Officer; Zobayer Mohsin Kabir, Chief Operating Officer; Sadia Afrose, Senior Executive-Human Resources were present during the signing.

MetLife Bangladesh's senior officials Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director & Head of Employee Benefits; Mr. Md. Monirul Islam, Vice President, Employee Benefits; Mr. Raihan Chowdhury, Deputy Manager; Azizul Hasan, Assistant Manager of Employee Benefits were present at the signing.

