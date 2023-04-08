Rocket app to provide instant receipt for MetLife customers

Dutch Bangla Bank Limited (DBBL) and MetLife Bangladesh have recently signed an agreement through which MetLife customers can receive instant e-receipt for all premium-related payments.

The agreement also states that payment through the Rocket app will be free of charge, reads a press release.

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of MetLife Bangladesh and Md Mosharraf Hossain, executive vice president & head of branch operations and liability of DBBL signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations.

'We continue to make the insurance experience more convenient for our customers. We believe customers will find the feature of receiving e-receipts very useful,' said Ala Uddin.

'DBBL's widespread presence in Bangladesh enables people to access financial services conveniently. We are glad to introduce this new service which will help millions of Rocket users conveniently pay their insurance payments,' Mosharraf Hossain commented.

Kamrul Anam, deputy managing director & chief operations officer, Aaron Mousum Samadder, head of Policy Administration and Program Management, Saifur Rahman, head of communications and Nahid Mousumi, vice president of Policy Administration and Program Management of MetLife Bangladesh, Md Abedur Rahman Sikder, deputy managing director & chief operating officer, Shaikh Mohammad Imran Quader, vice president & head of Mobile Banking Division, Mezbah Uddin Ahmed, vice president & head of e-Business Division from DBBL and other executives from both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

