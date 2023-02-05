MetLife Bangladesh customers receive Tk2,548 crore as claims in 2022

Policy holders of MetLife Bangladesh received Tk2,548 crore from their insurance policies in 2022.

This amount includes the amount received from maturity and partial maturity, and claims from loss of life and medical expenses, said a press release.

MetLife Bangladesh has enabled an online claims submission platform where customers can easily submit their claims form and required documents online.

Now two out of every three customers submit their claims using this platform. As a result, the process of getting insurance claims has become easier.

Commenting on this, MetLife Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Ala Ahmad said, "Receiving claims is a very important part of a customer's insurance journey and over the years, we have improved our efficiency in settling claims quickly and more conveniently.

"Confidence in the insurance sector will strengthen significantly when customers receive their claims without any hassle."

MetLife has a robust track record of claims settlement. In the last 5 years (2022-2018), cumulatively MetLife Bangladesh has settled claims of Tk7,550 crore.