Mercantile Bank donates 2000 bags of fertiliser in Begumganj

Mercantile Bank PLC. donated fertiliser at Begumganj in Noakhali. 2000 bags of fertiliser had been distributed to the 2000 farmers of Begumganj on Friday from the special CSR fund of the bank.

MA Khan Belal, director of the bank and chairman of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd. handed over the fertiliser among farmers of Begumganj as the chief guest.

Bank's Managing Director & CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the ceremony. Farid Uddin Ahmed Bhuiyan, Cumilla-Noakhali region of the Bank, Mahbub Jamil, VP & head of bank's Chowmuhani branch, Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & head of agriculture credit division of MBPLC, Md Mosharraf Hossain, 2 No Gopalpur Union Parishad Chairman and the farmers were also present on the occasion.