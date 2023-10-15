Mercantile Bank holds ‘Business Review Conference’ of North Bengal region

Mercantile Bank holds ‘Business Review Conference’ of North Bengal region

The Business Review Conference of North Bengal Region of Mercantile Bank PLC was held at Grand Palace Hotel and Resorts in Rangpur on 15 October.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the bank was present in the conference as the chief guest while AMD & CRO Mati Ul Hasan was the special guest. 

Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMD & COO of the bank was also present. Md Motiar Rahman, regional head of the bank's North Bengal region presided over the conference, reads a press release. 

The MD and CEO advised the heads of branches and in-charges of the upashakhas to ensure best possible customer services with latest technology based banking to achieve the target in the 4th quarter of the current year. 

Furthermore, He emphasised on the expansion of business around 16 districts of the region, improve the quality of the loans and encourage the loans to SME & Agriculture sector. 

Bank's AMD & CRO Mati Ul Hasan urged the participants to be amicable in their duties. Twenty one HOBs and 8 in-charges of upashkhas of the mentioned region participated the business review conference.

