Corporates

Press Release
29 October, 2023, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 29 October, 2023, 04:48 pm

Mercantile Bank inaugurates 4 sub-branches

Mercantile Bank PLC launched four more sub-branches across the country to provide banking services to the customers on Sunday. 

The bank's Vice Chairman ASM Feroz Alam virtually inaugurated the sub-branches as the chief guest. 

The four sub-branches are the Mirpur Section-6 sub-branch and Monipuripara sub-branch in Dhaka, Steel Mill sub-branch in Chattagram, and the Raipura sub-branch in Narsingdi, reads a press release. 

The bank's Managing Director & CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury opened the banking activities of four sub-branches virtually by cutting a ribbon in a ceremony arranged at the head office of the bank. 

Md Anwarul Haq, vice chairman, and M A Khan Belal, chairman, of Mercantile Bank Securities Ltd., joined the program virtually as special guests. Mati Ul Hasan, additional managing director of the bank gave his vote of thanks. 

Md Zakir Hossain, Adil Raihan, Shamim Ahmed, Hasne Alam and Md Mahmood Alam Chowdhury, DMDs, Ashim Kumar Saha, Shah Md Sohel Khurshid and Mohammad Iqbal Rezwan, SEVPs, and Abu Asghar G. Haruni, company secretary. 

Alhaj Md Jamal Molla, Mayor of Raipura Pourasava in Narsingdi, Md Kamal Molla, businessman, Shahnur Begum, ward counsilor, reserved seats for women in Chattogram City Corporation, Alhaj Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Ilias, Dr. Kazi Kamal Ahmed, Syed Ansar Ullah, rais Uddin Ahmed Ranju spoke as the guests of honour. 

Invited guests and valued customers of the bank, four HOBs of the controlling branch of the sub-branches, in-charges of the sub-branches, regional heads, and senior executives were connected virtually on the occasion. 

