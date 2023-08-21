Mercantile Bank donates agricultural machineries at Damudya in Shariatpur

Mercantile Bank Limited donated agricultural machineries at Damudya in Shariatpur.

Five power tillers have been given to the farmers in an occasion arranged at MBL Damudya branch, reads a press release.

Nahim Razzak, MP was present as the chief guest while Mohammad Abdul Awal, director of Mercantile Bank was the special guest. Hasiba Khan, UNO of Damudya, presided over the ceremony.

Nahim Razzak, MP along with the guests distributed the power tillers to the representatives of the farmers.

Md Kamal Bepari, group leader of East Damudya Union, Md Abu Taher Matbar from Shidhulkura Union, Md Abdul Ali from Dhankathi Union, Abul Kalam from Islampur Union, Abul Bashar Matbar from Darul Aman Union received five power tillers on behalf of the farmers.

Rejaul Karim Raja Saial, mayor of Damudya Pourosava; Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP & head of Agriculture Credit Division of MBL; Moniruzzaman Khan, AVP & head of MBL Shariatpur branch; Monjour Ahmed, head of MBL Damudya Branch along with the chairmans of local Union Parishads, distinguished businessmen and farmers were also present on the occasion.



