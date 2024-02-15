Mercantile Bank starts Foundation Training for TAO phase-IV

Mercantile Bank Training Institute started two-week long Foundation Training for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) of phase four recently.

A total number of 37 officers participated in the training, reads a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines as well as be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank.

Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank delivered opening remarks at the inaugural program and conducted a session for the participating officers. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, moderaed the programme while Shahin Akther, faculty of MBTI was the coordinator.

