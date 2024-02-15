Mercantile Bank starts Foundation Training for TAO phase-IV

Corporates

Press Release
15 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:21 pm

Related News

Mercantile Bank starts Foundation Training for TAO phase-IV

Press Release
15 February, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2024, 08:21 pm
Mercantile Bank starts Foundation Training for TAO phase-IV

Mercantile Bank Training Institute started two-week long Foundation Training for its Trainee Assistant Officers (TAO) of phase four recently. 

A total number of 37 officers participated in the training, reads a press release.

Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of the bank inaugurated the training and delivered his speech highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the banking ethics and guidelines as well as be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tapash Chandra Paul PhD, CFO of the bank delivered opening remarks at the inaugural program and conducted a session for the participating officers. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, moderaed the programme while Shahin Akther, faculty of MBTI was the coordinator. 
 

Mercantile Bank Limited (MBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

11h | Panorama
The school will be able to house up to 1,000 students with outstanding state-of-the-art facilities for modern learning and education. Photo: Courtesy

The fruits Haileybury Bhaluka intends to bear

10h | Panorama
The Israeli government, led by Prime Minister Netanyahu (right), has not reckoned with the enmity that produced the 7 October attack — or what policies might prevent another. Nor has it decided to reconcile with the Palestinians, led by President Mahmoud Abbas (left). Photo: Collected

Israel’s Self-Destruction: Netanyahu, the Palestinians, and the price of neglect

10h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Spring's paradox

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

30m | Videos
Lover got bail by marrying in court

Lover got bail by marrying in court

1h | Videos
Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

Nabi replaces Shakib as No.1 ODI allrounder

2h | Videos
Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

Union Capital might merge with Prime Bank

4h | Videos