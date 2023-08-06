Meghna Bank launches 'loungekey facility' for meghna platinum credit cardholders

Meghna Bank launched LoungeKey Facility to enhance the travel experience for its esteemed Platinum credit cardholders.

The LoungeKey Facility was inaugurated by Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank Limited at the bank's head office, Gulshan-01, Dhaka, reads a press release.

In the inauguration ceremony among others DMD's of Meghna Bank Kimiwa Saddat & Md Sadiqur Rahman and the high officials of the bank also attended the programme.

With the LoungeKey Facility, Meghna Bank's Platinum credit card holders can avail privileged access to over 1100 premium lounges located in more than 600 cities worldwide. This unprecedented offering allows travelers to relax, unwind, and indulge in top-notch amenities while waiting for their flights, making their airport experiences truly exceptional. The LoungeKey Facility comes with yearly two complimentary lounge accesses for the esteemed Platinum credit cardholders.

At the launching ceremony, Sohail R K Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Meghna Bank expressed his enthusiasm about this special addition to the Platinum credit card benefits. "At Meghna Bank, we are dedicated to curating exclusive experiences that cater to the unique preferences of our esteemed customers. The LoungeKey Facility sets a new standard in luxury travel, granting our Platinum credit cardholders access to an extensive network of world-class lounges, ensuring their journeys are as relaxing and enjoyable as possible."