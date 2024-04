HN Ashequr Rahman, founder and chairman of Meghna Bank PLC presided over the bank's 11th Annual General Meeting held on 3 April at Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan 02, Dhaka.

Among others Kimiwa Saddat, managing director and CEO (CC) of Meghna Bank, other directors and sponsors attended the meeting.

In the AGM, Shareholders of Meghna Bank PLC approved 10% cash & 2.5% stock, total 12.5% dividend for the year ended 2023.