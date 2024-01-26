Meghna Bank PLC signs collaboration agreement with TVS Auto Bangladesh Limited

Meghna Bank PLC and TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd (TVSABL) have signed a collaboration agreement at the Meghna Bank head office recently.

TVS Auto Bangladesh Ltd, a joint venture Company between Rian Motors Ltd. Bangladesh and TVS & Sons of India, is one of the leading manufacturers, assemblers and marketers of two- wheelers in the country, reads a press release.

Under the agreement customers of TVS Auto BD can now avail investment facility from Meghna Bank Islamic Banking Wing for purchase of motorcycle for a period of 3 years under flexible EMI facility.

Sohail RK Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Meghna Bank PLC and Biplob Kumar Roy Chief Executive Officer of TVS Auto BD Ltd signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisation.

Deputy Managing Directors of Meghna Bank PLC Kimiwa Saddat and Md Sadiqur Rahman, Chief Financial Officer of TVS Auto Amar Nath Mazumder and other management officials were also present during the signing ceremony.

"Under this collaboration Al-Mustaqeem; Islamic banking wing of Meghna Bank PLC shall offer varying features & repayment solutions for the bike lovers in the country to purchase from TVS Autos"- said Saddat, Deputy Managing Director of the bank.