Ferhat Anwar, Ahsan Ullah re-appointed as Meghna Bank's independent director

05 December, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2023, 06:21 pm

Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar and Md Ahsan Ullah have been re-appointed as independent directors of Meghna Bank PlC. 

The Bangladesh Bank has recently approved the re-appointment of these two independent directors for the next three years, reads a press release.

Specialist in Marketing Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar already well known as Certified Management Consultant. He also has 33 years of experience at IBA in Dhaka University. 

Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar joined the board of Meghna Bank PLC on 18 October 2020 as Independent Director of the bank, the release added.

He was associated with Singer (Bangladesh) as an independent director of the board. He is also an independent director of Bangladesh Diesel Plant, a business support venture of the Bangladesh Armed Forces. He is an Adviser to the Board of Center of Excellence for Bangladesh Apparel Industry (CEBAI). He is also the President of Asia Marketing Federation (AMF), headquartered in Japan and Vice President of Association of Management Development Institutes of South Asia (AMDISA).

Md Ahsan Ullah joined the Board of Meghna Bank PLC on 9 November 2020 as Independent Director of the bank. 

During 35 year-long central bank career, economist & banker Md Ahsan Ullah worked in different departments with a good reputation, the release added.

At present, he is also a supernumerary professor at Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM), Mirpur, Dhaka. 

Moreover, he is a member of ICC (International Chamber of Commerce), Banking Commission, Bangladesh.

