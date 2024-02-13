Meghna Bank inaugurated Noajishpur sub-branch at Raozan Ctg

Corporates

Press Release
13 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 09:21 pm

Related News

Meghna Bank inaugurated Noajishpur sub-branch at Raozan Ctg

Press Release
13 February, 2024, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 09:21 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Noajishpur Sub Branch of Meghna Bank PLC was inaugurated on February 12, 2024 at Raozan, Chattogram. 

Mr. Kimiwa Saddat, Managing Director & CEO (Current Charge) of the Bank Presided over the Inauguration ceremony. Mr. A.B.M. Fazle Karim Chowdhury, Honorable Member of Parliament of Chittagong-06 Constituency, inaugurated the 'Noajishpur' sub-branch as the Chief Guest.  

Mr. Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank was also present at the opening ceremony. Other Senior Executives of the Bank, Local Elites and Business Personalities were also attended the program. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meghna bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

8h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

9h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

1d | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

Indonesia election: everything you need to know

15m | Videos
Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

Jhenaidah has the possibility of selling flowers worth TK100 crore

1h | Videos
Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

Dhaka flower market is not crowded around February 14.

2h | Videos
BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

BCB brought major changes in Bangladesh cricket

2h | Videos