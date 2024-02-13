Meghna Bank inaugurated Noajishpur sub-branch at Raozan Ctg

Photo: Courtesy

The Noajishpur Sub Branch of Meghna Bank PLC was inaugurated on February 12, 2024 at Raozan, Chattogram.

Mr. Kimiwa Saddat, Managing Director & CEO (Current Charge) of the Bank Presided over the Inauguration ceremony. Mr. A.B.M. Fazle Karim Chowdhury, Honorable Member of Parliament of Chittagong-06 Constituency, inaugurated the 'Noajishpur' sub-branch as the Chief Guest.

Mr. Md. Sadiqur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of the Bank was also present at the opening ceremony. Other Senior Executives of the Bank, Local Elites and Business Personalities were also attended the program.