HN Ashequr Rahman, Founder & Chairman of Meghna Bank PLC Presided over Bank's 11th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024 at Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan 02, Dhaka.

Among others Kimiwa Saddat, Managing Director & CEO (CC) of Meghna Bank, Other Directors and Sponsors attended the meeting.

In the AGM, Shareholders of Meghna Bank PLC. approved 10% cash & 2.5% stock, total 12.5% dividend for the year ended 2023.