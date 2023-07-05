India's smartwatch brand Noise enters Bangladesh

Noise, India's leading connected lifestyle tech and smartwatch brand, on Wednesday announced its debut in the Bangladesh market.

After cementing its leadership in India, the brand entered Bangladesh as a step towards expanding its celebrated smartwatch portfolio to a larger consumer base, reads a press release.

Fueled by innovation, design, and consumer centricity, the brand revolutionises the way users experience and integrate smart wearable technology to upgrade their lifestyles.

Noise has launched its flagship smartwatch range - Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz, Noise ColorFit Pulse 2 Max, NoiseFit Halo and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, which will be available for Bangladeshi users starting 6 July.

The strategic move to enter Bangladesh comes at a time when Noise is propelling the smartwatch industry in India with its remarkable growth. First Indian brand to make it to the top three smartwatch players globally, the strategic move to foray in Bangladesh is driven by market's tremendous potential and the increasing demand for feature-rich wearable technology.

The Bangladesh wearable market is expected to grow annually by 5.79% as a result of the increasing adoption of smart wearables in the country. With millennials and Gen Z consisting of a large majority of its population, Bangladesh is poised to be an ideal market for the brand's growth.

Commenting on the expansion, Gaurav Khatri, co-founder of Noise, said, "We are thrilled to extend our footprint to Bangladesh. This strategic move represents an exciting chapter in our brand's journey, as we aim to grow and bring our celebrated innovation to the reach of Bangladeshi consumers.

"We are committed to empowering individuals with technology that seamlessly integrates into their lives, and we look forward to providing the people of Bangladesh with an unparalleled experience. Our entry into Bangladesh reflects our unwavering dedication to expanding our horizons and connecting with diverse audiences worldwide."

The products can be purchased offline across all districts and major cities in Bangladesh and will be available online at leading platforms including Daraz, Motion View, Pickaboo, Rokomori amongst others.

The products will be available for purchase at various offline marketplaces in Dhaka, including Bashundhara City Shopping Mall, Jamuna Future Park, Multiplan Centre, Motalib Plaza Market, and Shimanto Shambhar. Additionally, popular chain shops such as Gadget & Gear, Star-Tech, and Techland will also carry these products.

As part of its growth strategy, Noise has partnered with leading retail outlets across major cities in Bangladesh to ensure widespread availability and a seamless purchasing experience for consumers.

Additionally, the brand will leverage its robust online presence, enabling customers to explore and purchase their favourite smartwatches conveniently.